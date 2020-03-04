A sharp economic slowdown in China caused by the coronavirus epidemic is putting new pressure on the countrys labor market, as businesses struggling to maintain or revive operations resort to pay cuts and layoffsor simply shut down.
China’s Workers Suffer Layoffs, Slashed Pay and Shutdowns as Coronavirus Batters Businesses
