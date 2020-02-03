Chinese markets dropped sharply Monday morning, reopening after the extended Lunar New Year break, due to heightened anxiety over the fast-spreading coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 8.1% in early act…
Chinese Markets Tumble on Mounting Coronavirus Fears
