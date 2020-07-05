HONG KONGInternationally peer-reviewed journals published more than 100 scientific research papers from China-based authors that appear to have reused identical sets of images, raising questions abou…
Read More
Chinese Research Papers Raise Doubts, Fueling Global Questions About Scientific Integrity
HONG KONGInternationally peer-reviewed journals published more than 100 scientific research papers from China-based authors that appear to have reused identical sets of images, raising questions abou…