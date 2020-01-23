The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8% in its biggest single-day drop since May 2019. The Shenzhen Composite Index slumped 3.5%, while Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index fell 1.9%.The Chinese government on Thursday locked down Wuhan, the city where the new coronaviru…
Read More
Chinese Stocks Slide After Wuhan Lockdown Begins
The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8% in its biggest single-day drop since May 2019. The Shenzhen Composite Index slumped 3.5%, while Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index fell 1.9%.The Chinese government on Thursday locked down Wuhan, the city where the new coronaviru…