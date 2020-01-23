Coming Soon to Tinder Dates: Panic Buttons and Safety Check-Ins

By
admin
-
0
31
Coming Soon to Tinder Dates: Panic Buttons and Safety Check-Ins

Tinder wants to allow users to send out an alarm when bad dates turn really ugly. The popular dating app plans to start offering users an option to hit a panic button, receive check-ins to make sure they feel safe, and even summon authorities to their locatio…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here