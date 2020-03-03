Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside China Pass 10,000

By
admin
-
0
32
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside China Pass 10,000

The state of Georgia reported its first two coronavirus patients, pushing the number of infected people in the U.S. to 105, as the number of confirmed cases outside of mainland China crossed 10,000.
One of the two Georgians, who are members of the same Atlan…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here