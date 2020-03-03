The state of Georgia reported its first two coronavirus patients, pushing the number of infected people in the U.S. to 105, as the number of confirmed cases outside of mainland China crossed 10,000.
One of the two Georgians, who are members of the same Atlan…
Read More
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside China Pass 10,000
The state of Georgia reported its first two coronavirus patients, pushing the number of infected people in the U.S. to 105, as the number of confirmed cases outside of mainland China crossed 10,000.