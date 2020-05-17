WASHINGTONDemocratic lawmakers launched an investigation into President Trumps decision to fire the State Departments inspector general, alleging the internal watchdog had been conducting a probe of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before he was ousted.
In ann…
Congressional Democrats Launch Probe of Trump’s Ousting of State Department Watchdog
