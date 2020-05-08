As coronavirus sweeps across Europe, economists say that gross domestic product has dropped by 3.8% for the first quarter of 2020 for Eurozone nations, a steeper drop than that in the U.S. economy during the same period. But the impact of the pandemic on real…
Coronavirus Has Hit Some European Real-Estate Markets Harder Than Others
