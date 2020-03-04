Leaders of Austins South by Southwest festival reassured the public this week that the Texas tech, film and music event would still kick off as planned March 13, despite concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.
But behind the scenes, Austin politicians, publi…
Read More
Coronavirus Is Devastating the Conference Circuit
Leaders of Austins South by Southwest festival reassured the public this week that the Texas tech, film and music event would still kick off as planned March 13, despite concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.