BEIJINGThe death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has now surpassed that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic nearly two decades ago, as the number of fatalities from the virus topped 800.Chinas health commission said it recorded …
Read More
Coronavirus Outbreak Has Killed More People Than SARS
BEIJINGThe death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has now surpassed that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic nearly two decades ago, as the number of fatalities from the virus topped 800.Chinas health commission said it recorded …