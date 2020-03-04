An Amazon.com Inc. worker in Seattle tested positive for the novel coronavirus as concerns mounted over its spread in the U.S., though the number of new infections in China, where the outbreak began, continued to decline on Wednesday.
The Amazon employee wor…
Read More
Coronavirus Spreads in Washington State as Amazon Worker Tests Positive
An Amazon.com Inc. worker in Seattle tested positive for the novel coronavirus as concerns mounted over its spread in the U.S., though the number of new infections in China, where the outbreak began, continued to decline on Wednesday.