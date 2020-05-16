The coronavirus will likely hamper U.S. meat production for months, as new safety measures and reduced staffing slow plant operations, said the head of the biggest U.S. beef producer.
JBS USA Holdings Inc., which slaughters 23% of the countrys cattle and pr…
Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says
