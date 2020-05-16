Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says

By
admin
-
0
31
Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says

The coronavirus will likely hamper U.S. meat production for months, as new safety measures and reduced staffing slow plant operations, said the head of the biggest U.S. beef producer.
JBS USA Holdings Inc., which slaughters 23% of the countrys cattle and pr…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here