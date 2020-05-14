Data giant CoStar Group Inc. is close to buying the commercial real estate division of Ten-X LLC for $190 million in a deal designed to increase CoStars role in the huge distressed commercial-property market that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to fuel, …
CoStar on Verge of Purchasing Ten-X in $190 Million Deal
