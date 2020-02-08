On Sept. 22, 2016, an intern in the Houston Astros organization showed general manager Jeff Luhnow a PowerPoint presentation that featured the latest creation by the teams high-tech front office: an Excel-based application programmed with an algorithm that co…
Read More
‘Dark Arts’ and ‘Codebreaker’: The Origins of the Houston Astros Cheating Scheme
On Sept. 22, 2016, an intern in the Houston Astros organization showed general manager Jeff Luhnow a PowerPoint presentation that featured the latest creation by the teams high-tech front office: an Excel-based application programmed with an algorithm that co…