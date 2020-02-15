Joyce Parks was struggling to afford her Kia Soul when, she says, the dealership where she had bought it pitched her an unconventional idea: Stop making the payments.
Ms. Parks, 63, says employees told her that she couldnt trade in the Soul, but that she cou…
Read More
Dealerships Give Car Buyers Some Advice: Just Stop Paying Your Loan
Joyce Parks was struggling to afford her Kia Soul when, she says, the dealership where she had bought it pitched her an unconventional idea: Stop making the payments.