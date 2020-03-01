The coronavirus outbreak has sparked one of the largest retreats in commodity prices in years, forcing investors to brace for even steeper declines and sending a warning signal about the world economys prospects in 2020.
Deepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy
