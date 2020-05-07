WASHINGTONSenate Republicans are citing renewed budget-deficit fears as they pump the brakes on more coronavirus-aid spending, putting them at odds with President Trumps push for tax cuts and an infrastructure package on top of roughly $3 trillion of funds ap…
Read More
Deficit Fears Put Senate Republicans and Trump on Coronavirus Collision Course
WASHINGTONSenate Republicans are citing renewed budget-deficit fears as they pump the brakes on more coronavirus-aid spending, putting them at odds with President Trumps push for tax cuts and an infrastructure package on top of roughly $3 trillion of funds ap…