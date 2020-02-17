Democratic Candidates Court Unions With Infrastructure Pitch

By
admin
-
0
39
Democratic Candidates Court Unions With Infrastructure Pitch

LAS VEGASDemocratic presidential candidates said Sunday that the U.S. faces an urgent need to rebuild the nations roads, bridges and highways, appealing to union workers ahead of Nevadas Feb. 22 caucuses.
Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Ste…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here