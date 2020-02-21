Four of the top six Democratic presidential campaigns spent heavily ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and they are now at a major disadvantage on the airwaves heading into next months crucial Super Tuesday contests.
While billionaire Michael Bloomberg is already s…
Read More
Democratic Presidential Candidates Ended January Short on Cash
Four of the top six Democratic presidential campaigns spent heavily ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and they are now at a major disadvantage on the airwaves heading into next months crucial Super Tuesday contests.