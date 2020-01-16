Three weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates would typically be blitzing the state with a final appeal to undecided voters.Instead, several contenders are drawing up plans to lean on surrogates and television ads while they spend m…
Read More
Democratic Senators to Pause Campaigning for Impeachment Trial
Three weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates would typically be blitzing the state with a final appeal to undecided voters.Instead, several contenders are drawing up plans to lean on surrogates and television ads while they spend m…