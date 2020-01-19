WASHINGTONHouse Democratic impeachment managers filed their first documents in the coming Senate trial, outlining how they plan to make the case for removing President Trump from office.The Democrats 111-page document, filed on Saturday, outlines the case the…
Democrats Outline Case for Removing Trump
