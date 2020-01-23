Democrats Present Their Case for Trump’s Removal

By
admin
-
0
28
Democrats Present Their Case for Trump’s Removal

WASHINGTONHouse Democrats argued that President Trumps efforts to press Ukraine to launch investigations that could help him politically warranted his removal from office, saying during the first day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial that his acti…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here