WASHINGTONHouse Democrats are pushing to complete their next coronavirus-aid proposal this week in the face of deepening economic gloom, but talks with the White House and the Republican-controlled Senate are on ice over disagreements over the pace and conten…
Read More
Democrats Push Ahead With Coronavirus Plan Amid Break in Talks
WASHINGTONHouse Democrats are pushing to complete their next coronavirus-aid proposal this week in the face of deepening economic gloom, but talks with the White House and the Republican-controlled Senate are on ice over disagreements over the pace and conten…