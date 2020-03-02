NORFOLK, Va. Joe Biden pushed to leverage his massive victory in this weekends South Carolina primary ahead of a wave of coming coast-to-coast primaries, as one of his biggest competitors for moderate Democratic voters exited the race.
The former vice presid…
Democrats Race to Super Tuesday States With Time Running Short
