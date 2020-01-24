Democrats to Present Case that Trump Impeded Congressional Investigation

By
admin
-
0
30
Democrats to Present Case that Trump Impeded Congressional Investigation

Democrats will focus their third and final day of opening arguments on allegations that President Trump tried to cover up his effort to solicit foreign interference in U.S. elections by blocking witness testimony and withholding documents from a congressional…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here