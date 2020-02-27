Described as All Business, Disney’s New CEO Is a Number-Crunching Tactician

By
admin
-
0
26
Described as All Business, Disney’s New CEO Is a Number-Crunching Tactician

They may share the same first name, but there are few other similarities between Disney Chairman Bob Iger and his successor as chief executive, Bob Chapek.
While Mr. Iger is known for being charismatic and cosmopolitan and loves to hobnob, Mr. Chapek is all …
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here