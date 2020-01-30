FRANKFURTDeutsche Bank AG swung to a 5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) loss in 2019, highlighting the size of its challenge in making itself leaner and more profitable through a sweeping overhaul. Despite the steep loss, the bank reported better-than-expected capita…
Read More
Deutsche Bank Posts Big Loss as Overhaul Bites
FRANKFURTDeutsche Bank AG swung to a 5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) loss in 2019, highlighting the size of its challenge in making itself leaner and more profitable through a sweeping overhaul. Despite the steep loss, the bank reported better-than-expected capita…