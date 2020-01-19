DURING THE EIGHT YEARS Ive lived in my Brooklyn apartment, Ive obsessively upgraded the living room three times. Each makeover came with a new high-tech TV: first a 42-inch set, then a 50-inch, now a 65-inch with glorious 4K UHD resolution. Still, Ive always …
Read More
Don’t Just Watch the Super Bowl. Project It.
DURING THE EIGHT YEARS Ive lived in my Brooklyn apartment, Ive obsessively upgraded the living room three times. Each makeover came with a new high-tech TV: first a 42-inch set, then a 50-inch, now a 65-inch with glorious 4K UHD resolution. Still, Ive always …