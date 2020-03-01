Elliott Management Nominates Four Directors to Twitter’s Board

By
admin
-
0
29
Elliott Management Nominates Four Directors to Twitter’s Board

Elliott Management Corp. has nominated four directors to the board at Twitter Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, setting the stage for a potential showdown between one of the most prolific and pugnacious activist hedge funds and the influen…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here