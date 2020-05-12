Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Restarting California Production, Defying Local Order

By
admin
-
0
12
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Restarting California Production, Defying Local Order

Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. is resuming production of cars at its lone U.S. assembly factory outside of San Francisco, in defiance of local authorities that have ordered the plant to remain shut down as part of the areas efforts to slow the spread of the novel …
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here