Falling Rates Could Boost Mortgages Ahead of Spring Selling Season

By
admin
-
0
28
Falling Rates Could Boost Mortgages Ahead of Spring Selling Season

Mortgage rates are at their lowest level in more than three years, potentially boosting the U.S. housing market as it enters the crucial spring selling season.The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan in the U.S., dropped…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here