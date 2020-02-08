Mortgage rates are at their lowest level in more than three years, potentially boosting the U.S. housing market as it enters the crucial spring selling season.The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan in the U.S., dropped…
Read More
Falling Rates Could Boost Mortgages Ahead of Spring Selling Season
Mortgage rates are at their lowest level in more than three years, potentially boosting the U.S. housing market as it enters the crucial spring selling season.The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan in the U.S., dropped…