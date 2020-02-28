The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the countrys top cellphone carriers after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers real-time locations, according to people fam…
FCC Probe Finds Mobile Carriers Didn’t Safeguard Customer Location Data
