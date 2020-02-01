The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first treatment for peanut allergy, providing a new option for the growing number of children and their families dealing with the life-threatening condition.The new treatment, named Palforzia from
…
Read More
FDA Approves First Drug for Peanut Allergy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first treatment for peanut allergy, providing a new option for the growing number of children and their families dealing with the life-threatening condition.The new treatment, named Palforzia from