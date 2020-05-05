The Food and Drug Administration, under criticism for allowing hundreds of antibody tests for the new coronavirus on the U.S. market without prior review, has imposed rigorous precision standards on commercial test companies and said it is cracking down on fr…
FDA Sets Standards for Coronavirus Antibody Tests in Crackdown on Fraud
