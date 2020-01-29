Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold interest rates steady and maintain their wait-and-see policy stance after their two-day meeting ends Wednesday.They cut rates three times last year, lowering their benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 1.…
Fed Likely to Hold Interest Rates Steady
