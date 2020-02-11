A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile US Inc.s merger with Sprint Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge.
The decision, which these pe…
Read More
Federal Judge Expected to Clear Way for T-Mobile and Sprint Merger
A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile US Inc.s merger with Sprint Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge.