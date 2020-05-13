FEMA Cancels $55.5 Million Mask Contract With Panthera

By
admin
-
0
28
FEMA Cancels $55.5 Million Mask Contract With Panthera

The federal government said it canceled a $55.5 million contract for respiratory masks, signed last month with a small Virginia firm with no history in the mask business and a parent company in bankruptcy.
The no-bid contract, with Panthera Worldwide LLC, w…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here