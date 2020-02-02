BEIJINGThe newly identified coronavirus has claimed its first victim outside China, a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines, as the death toll surpassed 300 and the number of people sickened by it approached 15,000 globally.The manfrom the central Chines…
First Coronavirus Death Outside China Reported
