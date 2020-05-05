Florida Begins Reopening After Virus Lockdown

By
admin
-
0
40
Florida Begins Reopening After Virus Lockdown

Florida is joining the U.S. states and countries around the world starting to reopen, as the global number of confirmed cases from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 3.5 million with nearly a quarter-million deaths.
The first phase of Floridas reopening plan c…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here