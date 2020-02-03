Forever 21 Inc. reached a deal Sunday to sell the retail chain to a consortium of buyers including landlords Simon Property Group Inc., Brookfield Property Partners LP and Authentic Brands Group LLC for $81 million.
Forever 21 Unveils Deal to Sell to Mall Owners
