With just over one week until the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of 2020, the Democratic race to challenge President Trump in November remains a tight battle with no clear front-runner.Democrats have been assessing candidates for almost a year in…
Four-Way Sprint to the Finish in Iowa
