TOKYOAmerican passengers on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship departed from a Tokyo airport early Monday on flights home, and the U.S. government said 14 of those going home were infected with the virus.
Buses carried the Americans from …
Read More
Fourteen Americans Flown Home From Coronavirus Cruise Ship Test Positive
TOKYOAmerican passengers on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship departed from a Tokyo airport early Monday on flights home, and the U.S. government said 14 of those going home were infected with the virus.