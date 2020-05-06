‘Freedom Fighters’ Led by American Tried Invading Venezuela

By
admin
-
0
26
‘Freedom Fighters’ Led by American Tried Invading Venezuela

BOGOTÁ, ColombiaSeasick and vomiting aboard fishing boats packed with guns, ammo and two-way radios, the ragtag band of fightersincluding two American veterans of the Iraq warmade their way from Colombia to the Caribbean coast of Venezuela.
But their plan to…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here