BOGOTÁ, ColombiaSeasick and vomiting aboard fishing boats packed with guns, ammo and two-way radios, the ragtag band of fightersincluding two American veterans of the Iraq warmade their way from Colombia to the Caribbean coast of Venezuela.
But their plan to…
Read More
‘Freedom Fighters’ Led by American Tried Invading Venezuela
BOGOTÁ, ColombiaSeasick and vomiting aboard fishing boats packed with guns, ammo and two-way radios, the ragtag band of fightersincluding two American veterans of the Iraq warmade their way from Colombia to the Caribbean coast of Venezuela.