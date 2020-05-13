Big advertisers from General Motors Co. to PepsiCo Inc. to General Mills Inc. are seeking to walk back spending commitments they made to broadcast and cable networks, a dynamic that is testing the industrys five-decade-old way of doing business.
From PepsiCo to GM, Big Advertisers Set to Cancel Commitments to TV Networks
