Federal regulators opened a new front in their investigation of big tech companies, seeking to determine whether the industrys giants acquired smaller rivals in ways that harmed competition, hurt consumers and evaded regulatory scrutiny.
The Federal Trade C…
Read More
FTC Expands Antitrust Investigation Into Big Tech
Federal regulators opened a new front in their investigation of big tech companies, seeking to determine whether the industrys giants acquired smaller rivals in ways that harmed competition, hurt consumers and evaded regulatory scrutiny.