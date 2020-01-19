In the 1960s, computer printers were noisy contraptions resembling automated typewriters. They rattled out simple lines of text, with little variation of font or spacing. Sophisticated graphics were out of the question.While working for Xerox Corp. in the lat…
Gary Starkweather Invented a Laser Printer at Xerox
In the 1960s, computer printers were noisy contraptions resembling automated typewriters. They rattled out simple lines of text, with little variation of font or spacing. Sophisticated graphics were out of the question.While working for Xerox Corp. in the lat…