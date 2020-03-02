The global economy will slow sharply this year as governments attempt to contain the coronavirus epidemic, although the scale of the setback is highly uncertain, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday.
In its best case scenario…
Global Growth to Slow Sharply as Coronavirus Takes Heavy Toll, Says OECD
