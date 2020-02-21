Global stocks fell Friday as early signs of the coronavirus outbreak curtailing economic growth in some markets and evidence that the epidemic is claiming more lives outside China soured the outlook.
Futures tied to the S&P 500 index fell 0.4%. The pan-c…
Global Stocks Fall on Signs of Coronavirus’s Economic Impact
