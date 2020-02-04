Stocks rose Tuesday on speculation that global economic growth will prove to be resilient as fiscal and monetary policies blunt the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinas economy.Futures linked to the S&P 500 index gained 1%. The pan-continental Sto…
Global Stocks Rise as Investors Bet on Economic Resilience
