Googles decision to cut jobs at its cloud-computing division is the latest move in a yearlong effort by Thomas Kurian to shake up the unit and put greater focus on delivering growth to parent Alphabet Inc.
Mr. Kurian, after joining from Oracle Corp. in Novem…
Read More
Google Plots Course to Overtake Cloud Rivals
Googles decision to cut jobs at its cloud-computing division is the latest move in a yearlong effort by Thomas Kurian to shake up the unit and put greater focus on delivering growth to parent Alphabet Inc.